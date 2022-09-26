Two arrested in connection with shooting at a gay bar in Oslo

Copenhagen, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – Norwegian police have arrested two more men, in connection with a fatal shooting near a gay bar in Oslo in June.

They are accused of aiding and abetting terrorist acts, the Oslo police said on Monday.

One man is between 40 and 50 years old and has Somali citizenship, while the other is between 30 and 40 with a Norwegian passport. Both are residents of Oslo, and were known to the police before.

In total, three people have been arrested since the attack, including the shooter who opened fire outside the London Pub, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, as well as other venues, in the early hours on June 25.

Many were gathered on the street in expectation for the Oslo Pride parade, which ended up being cancelled. Two people died and 21 others were injured.

Norwegian intelligence agency PST classified the incident as an Islamist terrorist attack. The man, a Norwegian with Iranian roots, was arrested just minutes after the first shots were fired.

A fourth man, an Islamist known in Norway, and also accused of aiding and abetting terrorist acts, is being sought internationally. The police assumes he is in Pakistan.

GNA

