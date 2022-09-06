Truss appointed as Britain’s PM, Johnson bows out

London, Sept 6, GNA – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Madam Liz Truss as Prime Minister during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Madam Truss took over as British Prime Minister on Tuesday, facing one of the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-war history led by soaring energy bills, a looming recession and industrial strife.

Madam Truss, the fourth Conservative Prime Minister in six years, flew to the royal family’s Scottish home to be asked by Queen Elizabeth to form a government. She replaces Mr Boris Johnson who was forced out after three tumultuous years in power.

Credit: Reuters

