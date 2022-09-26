Trader remanded over charges of incest, defilement, and unnatural carnal knowledge 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – A 36-year-old man who allegedly had sex with his 13-year-old daughter through her anus and vagina, has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Isaac Tetteh, a trader, is facing charges of defilement, unnatural carnal knowledge, and incest.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann did not take Tetteh’s plea.

This follows prosecution’s prayer to the court indicating that the victim is yet to be examined by a medical doctor because when the victim was sent to the hospital, she was menstruating.

Prosecution held that the medical doctor informed the Police that the victim could not be examined while she was menstruating.

The matter has been adjourned to October 3 for accused person’s plea to be taken.

The facts gathered by the Police indicated the victim has been staying with the victim for the past five years in Accra.

Tetteh sleeps with the victim on the same bed.

During the year 2021, the victim was sleeping when she felt an unusual feeling.

When the victim woke up, she saw her father having sexual intercourse with her through her anus.

The Police accounts further indicated that Tetteh continued to have sex with the victim through the anus and vagina to May 2022.

According to the Police account, the victim’s Aunty detected that the victim could not walk properly.

The said Aunty interviewed her, and she let the cat out of the bag.

The victim therefore sought refuge at her aunty and grandmother’s rooms.

Tetteh became offended and rained insults on the victim and beat her without any provocation.

On September 22, this year, at about 6:30pm, the victim went to the Kaneshie Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit and reported the matter.

Tetteh was picked up after the complaint and a medical form was issued to seek medical care.

GNA

