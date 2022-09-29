There is no easy road to success – Johnmoore International CEO 

Accra, Sept 29, GNA – Mr Hilton John Mitchel, the Honorary Consul of Trinidad and Tobago to Ghana and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jonmoore International Limited, has reminded students that there is no easy road to success.

He indicated that hard work, honesty, dedication to duty, loyalty, thinking out of the box, daring to be different, recognizing targets and patience were integral tenets of the road to success.

He referred to the dearth of quality human resource as one of the biggest headaches facing employers in Ghana today.

A statement signed by John Moore International and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Mitchel was giving his keynote address at this year’s Dean’s Awards Ceremony of the University of Cape Coast School of Business.

It said focused and committed entrepreneurs were not afraid to hire more educated, experienced and knowledgeable candidates to fill up roles in industry.

“There is nothing like achieving success on a silver platter. It is imperative that you ensure that you use your hours responsibly and with a mind to achieve results,” Mr. Mitchel told the audience made up of mainly staff and students of the University of Cape Coast Business School at Auditorium 900 at the C. A. Ackah Lecture Theatre Complex of the University of Cape Coast.

The Honorary Consul said most employees failed to take honesty seriously and were eager to become wealthy within the shortest possible time by siphoning funds to feed their selfish desires.

Honesty, he indicated could be achieved only by hard work and dedication to duty.

The statement mentioned the assumption by many that a loyal person was a snitch eager to report his colleagues to the powers that be.

“Far from that. Loyalty is appreciating the ideals, objectives and targets of the institution and always striving to protect such ideals by committing yourself to the success of the institution.

“A loyal person is dependable and ready to defend and stand up for the institution with pride and confidence.

“He or she is an asset and most institutions will endeavour to elevate such a personality while others look on thinking that is the boss’ favourite,” the experienced Chief Executive schooled the audience.

He urged the students to endeavour to think outside the box, recognize their targets and exercise great patience in their everyday working lives.

He said to achieve targets employees should be imaginative and eager to breath fresh air into their work without breaking the rules of engagement and urged the students to be well informed about both internal and external information about the institution they work for.

Touching on patience the CEO of Jonmoore International Limited, an international transport and logistics company headquartered in Tema, said: “In all spheres of life patience is an integral ingredient. Patience comes with hard work and perseverance.

“It prevents one from dishonesty and it builds a belief system because understanding that it takes time to achieve results is the greatest virtue of them all. Do not allow your academic prowess and over confidence to blind you into thinking speed is the essence of success.”

It said there were no shortcuts to real success, stating that anything outside of hard work and deep and sincere commitment was merely a mirage.

“Please no matter what you do, do not ever think you can run before you learn how to walk,” he said.

