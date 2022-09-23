Thailand to lift testing and vaccine requirements for new arrivals

Bangkok, Sept 23, (dpa/GNA) – Travelling to Thailand will be further simplified from October 1, the Bangkok Post reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Visitors will have to present neither proof of vaccination nor a negative Covid-19 test at the airport, a meeting of the national committee for infectious diseases decided, according to the reports.

Those infected with the virus will only have to self-isolate if they have severe symptoms, otherwise, wearing a mask and social distancing is sufficient under the new rules.

The rules have yet to receive the green light from the Covid-19 crisis centre. Case numbers have been decreasing steadily in the country in recent weeks.

The relaxed rules are part of an attempt to revive the country’s crucial tourism sector and tempt people back to the popular holiday destination.

GNA

