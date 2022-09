By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – Rains are expected over southern and middle sectors this morning with mist or fog patches over hilly areas and along the coast.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) says the northern sector would be cloudy in the afternoon and that cases of rain and thunder would be experienced in the evening.

However, intermittent slight to moderate rains are expected over the coastal sectors from morning into the day, it said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email