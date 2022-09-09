PURC to establish Consumer Service Clinic in Koforidua

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua (E/R) Sept. 9, GNA – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) seeks to establish a Consumer Service Clinic as a platform for utility service customers as part of its responsibility to accept, investigate and resolve utility services complaints.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Jude Aduamoah-Addo, the Eastern Regional Manager of PURC, said that customers of Ghana Water Company Limited (GCWL) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) would use the Consumer Service Clinic as a venue to file grievances.

He noted that since customers would have their grievances filed with the PURC as well as the utility service providers-ECG and GWCL-it was anticipated that such problems would be quickly solved.

The first consumer service clinic is expected to open on Friday.

The commission outlined several activities that would take place during the event, including the establishment of complaints desks by the Commission and the regulated utilities to receive consumer complaints; staff members assigned to each complaints desk would record all lodged complaints, and the Commission would make sure that all complaints made during the Consumer Service Clinic are resolved to the satisfaction of customers.

The hike in utility prices that became effective on September 1 has alarmed many Koforidua residents, who claim to have been in a state of shock as a result of the rapidly rising transport fares.

The increase in electricity costs would undoubtedly cause an increase in the prices of fish, meat, and sausage, according to Madam Abena Sarfoa, owner of a cold store in Koforidua Central Market.

However, she said it might hurt demand.

“The buyers are always complaining of the existing hike in prices of goods and now the government has increased the tariffs for utility,” she said.

The PURC has approved increases of 21.55 per cent for water and 27.12 per cent for electricity after utility providers – GWCL and ECG- submitted rate increases of 148 per cent and 334 per cent, respectively.

However, the PURC said the choice was made following careful deliberation and substantial collaboration with key industry figures as well as a review of consumers’ financial circumstances.

Mr Eric Okyere, a restaurant and bar operator, called for a reduction in the percentage increments but noted that such a reduction should be at a level that could help maintain sustainable operations of utility companies.

“There is a high cost of living among parents whose wards are in the senior high school.” “Free SHS exists, but we need to give our children some provisions when going to school, so if there’s an adjustment, it will enable us to take good care of our children to protect their future,” Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, a parent said.

Mr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, the ECG General Manager in charge of External Communications, told the Ghana News Agency that “we would like to assure our customers and the public of our commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.”

“The ECG customer help desks in all our district and customer service centres will assist in explaining and reconciling any challenge.”

However, he asked customers to take charge of their consumption by conserving energy, which would lead to spending less on electricity.

