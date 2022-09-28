By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Sept. 27, GNA – Some old students of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) in Kumasi have handed over a refurbished auditorium to the school as part of activities marking the 70th-anniversary celebrations.

Known as the T – Year Group, the financiers of the project were made up of former students who completed the school 50 years ago.

They have transformed the auditorium, called the Burgess Hall, into a state-of-the-art facility at a cost of GHC500,000.00, ahead of the climax of the anniversary.

The installation of 300 customised chairs, fans, sound systems, and projectors has given the auditorium a massive facelift.

The handing-over ceremony coincided with the Golden Jubilee Homecoming event organised by the T – Year Group on the theme:” Vision For Our Great School within an Increasingly Complex and Technologically Advanced Internationally Order, Preparing Students to Meet the Emerging Challenges of Digitalisation.”

Activities to commemorate the event included interaction with students on career prospects, socialisation and an anniversary thanksgiving service.

The Acting Chairman of the T-Year Group, Mr Andrew Kyei, explained the decision to transform the Burgess Hall into a modern facility was their love for the school and willingness to do whatever it took to equip the old hall.

He said the group remained committed to the development of the school and would continue to support the school to maintain its standing as one of the leading schools in the country.

Mr Gabriel Dapaah, the Project Coordinator said in conformity with the best project management practices, the upgrade and modernisation were split into phases to ensure quality and excellent work.

Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere, the Headmaster of the School, applauded the group for their immense support of the school over the years and urged all past students to participate in activities marking the school’s 70th anniversary.

