Over 45,000 young people to benefit from NYA project  

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 19, GNA – The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) is to begin a five-year strategic youth empowerment programme to enhance patriotism amongst them.

The programme dubbed: “Citizen youth for positive change, think Ghana first project”, will target over 45,000 youth from some selected Junior and Senior High Schools in the Northern, North East and the Savannah Regions.

It will emphasise the need for attitudinal change among young people towards the development of the country.

It will also provide the platform for mentorship and coaching programmes to enable young people to prioritise national interests.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the NYA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the project would be implemented from now to September 2027, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service and the National Commission for Civic Education.

He expressed the need for the youth to develop the spirit of possibilities and endurance to pave way for their inclusion in major decision-making processes in the country.

He said, “The country needs to groom young people, who are selfless, and dedicated to the national development agenda.”

Mr Sulemana said the project would help the youth to embrace the necessary norms and values that would empower them to take up leadership initiatives for national transformation.

He called on them to develop a culture of service and volunteerism to enhance their skills and expertise.

