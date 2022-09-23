Minister pledges support for Kpedze SHS in National Renewable Energy Challenge 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 23, GNA-Volta Regional Minister Archibald Yao Letsa has pledged financial support for Kpedze Senior High School in the Ho West District in the upcoming third Edition of the National Renewable Energy Challenge.

The event is scheduled for October 19, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Centre and is being organised by the Energy Commission of Ghana.

The Minister announced the support when the contestants led by the Acting Volta Regional Director of Education, Ho West District Chief Executive, Headmaster of the School and the Ho West District Director of Education paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The visit was to brief the Regional Minister about the school’s preparation for the competition and seek his support and blessings for the contestants, and present to him the awards the school won at the Regional and Zonal Level of the Challenge.

It was also to inform him about the qualification of the school for the finals of High School TV’s Talent Hunt Competition slated for October 20, 2022, at the National Theatre, Accra.

Kpedze Senior High School won the Challenge at the Regional Level, which had 10 schools competing with one another and came third at the Zonal Level (Southern Zone) out of eight schools that participated in the Challenge held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The project the school submitted at the Regional Level which was improved for the Zonal Level was the construction of a “Dehydrator for Fruits and Vegetables” under Food Processing.

This, the school seeks to further improve towards emerging first at the National Level.

Dr Letsa congratulated the contestants and the school on the feats thus far and encouraged them to go all out to win the Challenge at the National Level.

The Minister commended the Management and Teachers of the school for preparing the contestants and the Management of Education at the Regional and District levels for their roles in the preparation.

He entreated citizens, residents, friends of the Volta Region and Old Students of Kpedze Senior High School to provide support both in kind and cash to the school, so “we can help the school bring glory to itself and the Volta Region.”

GNA

