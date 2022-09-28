Kadjebi DCE advises teachers against absenteeism to improve education standard 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 27, GNA-Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has advised teachers to eschew absenteeism and laziness to enhance the standard of education.

He said the non-commitment to duty was a leading cause of falling standards of education in the country.

Mr Agbanyo said this at the inauguration of a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for KASEC Basic Model School at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He bemoaned the poor performance of students in the Basic Education Certificates Examination (BECE) in the district and called for a holistic approach to change the trend.

The district had a 19.5 per cent pass rate in 2019, 20.5 per cent in 2020 and 26 per cent in 2021.

The DCE said they could only change the bad situation if teachers, CISOs, Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), School Management Committees, parents and students play their respective roles effectively and efficiently.

He said education was the bedrock of development and needed to be given the necessary attention for progressive change in the country.

Mr Agbanyo said the government was committed to accessible, affordable and quality education for every child because it was a vital tool for development.

He also urged the school management to maintain the structure to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the District Director of Education, said education thrived on good infrastructure and pledged to use the edifice judiciously to improve educational delivery and good results.

He advised parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education for a better tomorrow.

Mr Deh said they ought to provide their wards with their school needs such as uniforms, shoes, books and other learning materials since the government could not do everything for them.

Mr Seth Alifui, PTA Chairman of the School, thanked the District Assembly for the structure.

He said the PTA was committed to improving the school’s infrastructure, which was why they constructed 3-unit classroom blocks earlier.

Mr Alifui, who was a former DCE for Kadjebi, on behalf of parents and teachers pledged to maintain the building.

