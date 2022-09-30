Jitong Women benefit from Skills Training  

By Mohammed Balu

Jitong, (UWR), Sep. 30, GNA – Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissalla West District Chief Executive (DCE), has supported women groups in five communities to gain skills training to help enhance their livelihoods.

The skill training dubbed: “Women Livelihood Empowerment Project” (WOLEP), sought to provide skills training to the women groups across the district to serve as an alternative means of economic empowerment to the women for improved livelihood.

Madam Batong said the training, when actualised, would lead to booming businesses for the women since Jitong was situated at the fringes of Ghana’s boundary with Burkina Faso with the prospects of attracting both national and international markets.

Given the background of the initiative, the DCE said WOLEP initiative started in March 2022 and focused on training women in the production of soap of various kinds (solid & liquid) for bathing and washing.

The women also learned business ethics such as bookkeeping to facilitate easy and simplified record keeping of their businesses to help them appreciate the growth or otherwise of their businesses.

Madam Batong advised the women on the importance of banking with credible banking institutions and urged them to adopt the habit of saving for their business growth.

The DCE added that when the women heed her advice, she would further assist them to source financial support from Microfinance and Small Loans, and Ghana Enterprise Agency, formerly National Board for Small Scale Industries.

Five communities comprising Kandia, Kusali, Sorbelle, Kunkorku, and Gbal have already benefitted from that initiative where a total of 46 rural women were trained to be producers, suppliers, and sellers of varied soap products.

The DCE later donated street light bulbs to the Jitong community to brighten the community at night to help fight crime including violent extremists as it was a border community.

