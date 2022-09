Moscow, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – Russian investigators on Monday afternoon, disclosed the identity of the man who killed 13 people in a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk.

The 34-year-old man was once a student at the school. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the man, “apparently belonged to a neo-facist organization or group.”

According to investigators, the man was wearing a black shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava.

GNA

