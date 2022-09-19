IGP visits Wa over recent reported killings  

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Sept. 19, GNA – The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, is paying a working visit to the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, over the recent reported misery killings in the area.

On Friday the Upper West Regional Police Command exhumed the body of a private security guard (watchman), who went missing the previous Friday, September 16.

The victim reported to work at the Nuur Ventures, a cold store in Wa, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and did not return home.

The body with some missing genitals and the stomach cut open, was found buried in a shallow grave in a bush near the cold store behind Napogbakole, a suburb of Wa.

“When we got here, we saw a human tongue and eyes. We came to another area in an uncompleted building and saw a cooking stove (stones) calabash, cola nuts, some tree roots and water, and a bow’s arrows.

“We passed another place and saw that they had burnt a tyre at one spot, and with the directive of the police personnel at the scene we scooped that area and saw the body,” Mr Maalubata Musah, an eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency at the crime scene.

The suspected ritual killings and missing persons in Wa are about 10.

While some of the missing persons have been found dead, others are still not found.

Though the police is yet to comment on the incidents, a statement from the Police Service, dated September 17, 2022, signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said the police had beefed up security in Wa.

