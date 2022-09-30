Ghana elected chair of the Commonwealth ITU Group

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA – Ghana has been elected Chair of the Commonwealth ITU Group (CIG) for a four-year term in Bucharest, Romania.

The CIG comprised 54 Commonwealth countries, which meets periodically to establish a set of objectives to be achieved at various conferences and meetings of the ITU on a myriad of subjects including International Telecom Regulation, Policy, Radio Spectrum and its related matters, type approval and standardisation.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the concerns of member-states in all aspects of telecommunications development and implementation.

This marks the first time Ghana had been elected chair of the Group. Ghana co-chaired the Group with the United Kingdom in the just-ended tenure.

The United Kingdom is now the Vice Chair responsible for the Europe while India, Trinidad and Tobago were also elected the Vice-Chairs responsible for Asia and the Americas, respectively.

Ghana’s Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, would lead the team to achieve its objectives at various WTSA, ITU Plenipotentiary, WTDC and WRC conferences in the next four years.

In a statement, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful expressed Ghana’s appreciation to the Group for the confidence reposed in her and noted that in the spirit of continuity and efficiency, Ghana would continue to serve the Group to achieve its objectives.

The Commonwealth ITU Group was established during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in September 2002.

GNA

