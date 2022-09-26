Five killed after clashes erupt in western Libya

Tripoli, Sept 26, (dpa/GNA) – At least five people, including two children, were killed in clashes that erupted between two armed groups in Libya, the Emergency and Ambulance Service said on Monday.

Another 13 people were injured, it added.

Clashes erupted late Sunday in the residential centre of al-Zawiya city, some 40 kilometres west of the capital Tripoli, a resident in the area said.

Witnesses told dpa that clashes stopped by Monday morning, some shops were open and life began to return to normal.

Videos posted on social media showed sounds of gunfire, as well as fire breaking out near the bridge leading to al-Zawiya oil refinery.

The emergency service had urged citizens, to avoid all roads leading to the area near the clashes, as some ambulance teams were not able to get through.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi in 2011.

Two governments, are currently vying for power in the North African country.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is seated in Tripoli. But the government of former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, claims power for itself, having been appointed by the parliament based in the country’s east.

Libya’s long-awaited election, which was originally due in December last year, was postponed amid political wrangling, with no new date set for the vote.

GNA

