EPA engages Federation of Disability organisations on climate crisis

By Albert Oppong-Ansah,

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA-The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations has described as “fruitful” its meeting with officials of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on the inclusion of persons with disabilities climate change policies and programmes in Ghana.

The meeting was held at the behest of the EPA following a Ghana News Agency (GNA) story titled: “Hardest hits by climate crisis but left behind”, highlighting the vulnerability of the members of the Federation due to the climate crisis.

It captured different real-life scenarios where Persons With Disabilities (PWD) were affected by the climate crisis and the dangers of their non-involvement in the country’s major policies and programmes.

Briefing the GNA after the meeting, Madam Rita Kusi Kyeremaa, the Executive Director of the Federation, said one key issue that came up was the need for the EPA to conduct an assessment to contextualise the impact on members of the Federation.

The Delegation from the Climate Change office of the EPA was Mrs Juliana Bempah and Isaac Kwabena Danso.

Mrs Kyeremaa said, “Based on the country-specific study, the outcome would inform if the relevant policies such as the Nationally Determined Contributions would be reviewed to fit the concerns of the Federation.

“The current information on disability inclusion in climate crisis issues is global and it will be good to have a comprehensive in-country study,” she said.

Ms Kyeremaa said the Federation proposed to the EPA to undertake intensive climate change education and early warning systems for its members.

She said it would be good to support the Federation not only on dangers but the opportunities in the sector to enable them to contribute to the country’s mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

The Executive Director said: “I feel this is a good development and we hope it will be back by action. This is positive and promotes partnership as stressed by goal 17 of sustainable development.”

Mrs Bempah said the meeting was successful and that the outcomes would be sent to the appropriate lead persons for consideration and implementation.

She said the meeting served as an opportunity to brief the leadership of the Federation on their activities and the potential areas for collaboration and engagement.

In Ghana, PWDs form eight per cent translating to 2,098,138 of the population, according to the 2021 population and housing census. Globally they are about one million contributing in diverse ways to economic growth but often face discrimination.

The majority of persons with disabilities according to a UN Human Rights Report live in poverty, as highlighted in the Convention on the Rights of PWD. Poorest people will continue to experience the worst effects of climate change through lost income and livelihood opportunities, displacement, hunger and health issues, the 2014 Impact, Adaptation and Vulnerability report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projected.

GNA

