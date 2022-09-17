Be ambassadors of current policing training model — COP Bediako to Recruits

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 17, GNA – Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Director-General of Service at the Police Head Office, has entreated Police recruits to be disciplined in their field of work as true ambassadors of current policing training model.

He charged them to work hard and endeavour to comply with the law they were obliged to enforce to uplift the image of the Service.

Mr Bediako, reviewing a passing out parade of 194 Recruits in Ho, in the Volta Region advised the recruits to conduct themselves in appropriate manner to gain public trust and respect.

The Reviewing Officer noted that “the public is our client” and that it was important to exhibit a high sense of professionalism, civility and respect when dealing with them.

This, he said, would undoubtedly win the public confidence and trust, and they would willingly offer the requisite information and necessary support to the Service to carry out its mandate effectively.

He said the current Administration of the Service put much premium on Police-Public interactions by making client management and customer care a topmost priority in the police training modules because it recognised the importance of the public in dealing with all forms of crimes.

Mr Bediako said the Police Administration was taking pragmatic steps to weed out miscreants and criminals masquerading in Police uniform from the Service to restore its reputation and good image.

He warned the recruits against misconduct, noting that the Police Administration would not countenance any act of bribery, extortion, corruption, and “worse of all police personnel involvement in violent crimes such as robbery.”

The Reviewing Officer said the Police Service was confronted with emerging crimes, terrorism, cyber related crimes, new policing challenges and changes in the modus operandi of criminals

This, he said, has increased demand on the personnel of the Service to deliver services that were more diverse, complex, skilled, and specialised to deal with the current crime trends and called for support from to effectively deal with the situation.

The recruits constituted the second batch of trainees in 2022 and were successfully taken through a six-month intensive basic police training programme to equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills to be able to respond effectively to any situation.

They were taught subjects including practical Police duties, criminal law, criminal procedure, service instructions, criminal investigation, law of evidence, professional policing ethics, English language and report writing, social psychology, child friendly policing, musketry, physical training, foot, and rifle drills.

General Recruit, Issahak Mohammed Mubarak was adjudged the Overall Best Recruit, scoring 1,027 marks out of a total of 1, 300 representing 79 per cent, and was presented with a baton of honour and a prize.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

