Agona Duakwa Chief smokes the peace pipe with royal clan

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – Nana Kojo Amuakwa V, chief of Agona Duakwa in the Central Region, will Thursday formalise his reconciliation bid with the royal Okoropon Dwumana Ebusua by performing some traditional rites at his palace.

The pouring of libation will symbolise at the traditional first step of his rejoining the clan, a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra, Wednesday.

The statement was jointly signed by Nana Amuakwa and Mr Kojo Yankah, on behalf of the Dwumana Okoropon Ebusua.

Nana Amuakwa seceded from the royal clan to form his own Ebusua – the Dwumana Amowiah Clan.

The Dwumana Okropon Clan, consequently, asked him to step down as chief as he no longer belonged to the Clan.

However, following a peace deal brokered by the Omanhen of the area, a Methodist priest and some prominent members of the clan, Nana Amuakwa rescinded his decision and apologised for his action.

As part of the processes of reconciliation, Nana Amuakwa would invite the Okoropon Ebusuapanin and some of his elders to witness the ceremony at the palace, the statement said.

“After the libation, Nana will accompany the Ebusuapanin and his elders to the royal Clan house to formally re-introduce himself to the Clan.

“These actions are to symbolise the first step of Nana Amuakwa publicly dissolving Dwumana Amowiwa and rejoining the Royal Okoropon Dwumana Ebusua.”

GNA

.

