Adaklu MP experiences the bad nature of the road leading to Gbekor SHS 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Abuadi (V/R), Sept. 19, GNA – Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza has had a feel of what staff and students of Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Abuadi/Tsriefe have been experiencing during and after rains.

Mr Matthew Mensah Fianu, Headmaster of the school had earlier told the MP that the access road to the school was deplorable, especially when it rained “adding we cannot go to or leave the school compound anytime it rains.

“No vehicle or motorbike can also come or leave the school; it is a very serious situation that needs to be seen than to be heard.”

He said the daring ones among them had to remove their footwear before coming in or leaving the school.

Mr Fianu said the situation was having adverse effects on teaching and learning and appealed to Mr Agbodza to come to their aid.

Nature spoke on behalf of the school when it opened the heavens and it poured when Mr Agbodza started addressing the staff and students.

The MP’s vehicle, though a four-wheel drive indeed got stuck in the mud when he was leaving the school confirming what the Headmaster had earlier said.

It was a scary situation because the about half-kilometre access road was so slippery and muddy after the rains making some of the vehicles instead of moving forward to move sideways or backwards.

It was by divine intervention that the MP’s vehicle and those conveying media personnel and others got to the main Adaklu Tsriefe – Abuadi road.

Mr Agbodza had earlier told the staff and students that he would liaise with the Ghana Highways Authority to come to the aid of the school.

He said the Chinese quarry at Adaklu Abuadi could assist in upgrading the road, but they were not concerned about the development of Adaklu.

“They have not given me even a cup of chippings for any development projects that I undertake, and the worst part is they sell the chippings to me like all others,” he lamented.

