U.S. troops completes 1st phase of withdrawal from Niger

NIAMEY, July 9, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Ministry of National Defense of Niger and the U.S. Department of Defense, announced on Monday the end of the first phase of the withdrawal of U.S. forces and equipment from Nigerien territory.

The announcement was made at the signing ceremony of documents, transferring American rights to the Nigerien army at Air Base 101 in Niger’s capital of Niamey, in the presence of American ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon, as well as other civil and military personalities of the two countries.

According to Colonel Mamane Sani Kiaou, the chief of staff of the Niger Army, the agreement calls for the removal of all American military assets in Niger “including those in Niamey, Agadez, Ouallam and Diffa by Sept. 15.”

After removing forces and equipment from Air Base 101, the United States will focus on withdrawing from Air Base 201 in the city of Agadez. “Nigerien and U.S. officials will work to ensure a safe, orderly and responsible withdrawal,” he added.

American troops had announced their official departure from the African nation by Sept. 15.

