Police declare seven wanted for attack on NPP office

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 09, GNA – Seven persons have been declared wanted by the police in connection to the Sunday attack and vandalism at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

They include 𝐀𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐣𝐢 𝐈𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐡 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐳𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐳𝐫𝐚, 𝐀𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐢 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐞, 𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐳𝐫𝐚𝐡.

The others are 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐮, 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨 and 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐬𝐞.

A police brief said all seven suspects have been at large since the incident, and officers are tirelessly trying to get them arrested to face justice.

It said a suspect, Judith Trisy, who was earlier arrested, was in police custody assisting with the investigation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

