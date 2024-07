Police declare seven wanted for attack on NPP office

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 09, GNA – Seven persons have been declared wanted by the police in connection to the Sunday attack and vandalism at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

They include ๐€๐ฅ๐ก๐š๐ฃ๐ข ๐ˆ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐š๐ก ๐Š๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐š, ๐“๐ก๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Š๐จ๐๐ณ๐จ ๐๐ž๐๐ณ๐ซ๐š, ๐€๐›๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ข ๐•๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ ๐๐š๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž, ๐‡๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐€๐๐ณ๐ซ๐š๐ก.

The others are ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐ ๐›๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐ฎ, ๐“๐ก๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ and ๐‚๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐๐ข๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž.

A police brief said all seven suspects have been at large since the incident, and officers are tirelessly trying to get them arrested to face justice.

It said a suspect, Judith Trisy, who was earlier arrested, was in police custody assisting with the investigation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email