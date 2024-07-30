AMANFOƆ 99 Year Group Celebrates 25 Years, Commissions Projects for Alma Mater 

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Kumasi, July. 29, GNA – The 1999 Year Group Students of Prempeh College are celebrating 25 years after completing school to mark their silver jubilee.

The group is celebrating the silver jubilee with two projects worth GHC1.4 million for the school.

As part of the celebration, the Amanfoɔ 99 group commissioned and handed over a fully furnished, newly built three-bedroom teachers’ bungalow to the school authorities.

The group also intervened to solve a 15-year water supply challenge facing the school with the installation of 16-horsepower water pumps, a two 15,000-liter water tanks, and revamped all non-functional water sources, providing a comprehensive solution to the problem.

The celebration was attended by a majority of the Amanfoɔ 99 group, both from Ghana and the diaspora.

Notable dignitaries included Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, Dompiahene of Agogo traditional area and a member of the Amanfoɔ 99 year group, the current headmaster of the college, Rt. Rev. Louis Asare, Mr. Nketia Michael, President of the Amanfoɔ 99 year group, and many more.

The group expressed their gratitude and rewarded some of their former teachers who made a significant impact on their educational journey at the College.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Michael Nketia, the President of the Year Group, stated that the projects, fully funded by the Amanfoɔ 99 group, were necessary due to the school’s accommodation shortage for teachers and the group recognized the need for more teachers on campus to facilitate their activities and support the college’s education.

The three-bedroom bungalow was completed in approximately three months.

The headmaster of Prempeh College, Rt. Rev. Louis Asare expressed gratitude on behalf of the school authorities to the group and urged other year groups to emulate such gestures.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

