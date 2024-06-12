I am financially thriving as a solo artist – Natty Lee 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 11, GNA – A Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Mr William Addy, known by his stage moniker, “Natty Lee”, is joyed over the considerable improvement in his quality of life as a solo artist compared to his tenure as a member of the Shatta Movement Militants.

The former militant shared with the Ghana News Agency that he was experiencing financial prosperity and had achieved notable success since going solo in his career, amidst reduced stress associated with his newfound independence.

He expressed gratitude for the valuable experience of collaborating with Shatta Wale, highlighting his diligent efforts that ultimately facilitated his departure from the group.

“While I was associated with the Shatta Movement, financial gains were modest, but presently, I have garnered significant accomplishments, and I am thriving financially.

“Working alongside Shatta was truly fulfilling; however, my financial situation was somewhat constrained. At present, I have the capacity to pursue various endeavours,” he affirmed.

He disclosed that he had established his own record label, directing his music videos with ease, engaging in extensive travel, and venturing into entrepreneurial ventures.

“I have now launched my personal record label, oversee the production of my music videos effortlessly, embarked on frequent travels and delve into diverse business ventures.

“I am now the master of my domain,” he stated and rallied his teeming following to religiously support him.

GNA

