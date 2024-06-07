Breast Cancer Society of Ghana screens women in Tamale   

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, June 07, GNA – The Breast Cancer Society of Ghana has organised a health screening exercise for women in the Tamale, as part of its breast cancer awareness campaign.

The campaign, which was organised in partnership with Cancer Care for Humanity International, sought to increase more awareness on breast cancer care and the need to seek early medical attention.

The collaboration formed part of activities to mark this year’s Mothers’ Day celebration, was to address various misconceptions associated with breast cancer.

Madam Enam Setsoafia, Chairperson, Screening and Outreach Department, Breast Cancer Society of Ghana, addressing the women during the event, underscored the relevance of early screening and said it helped to sustain lives and minimise death.

She said breast cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths recorded among women and advised them to desist from excessive alcohol consumption and other lifestyles that had the tendency to expose them to the disease.

She explained that breast cancer was not gender bias and could affect men as well.

She touched on the treatment modalities and said it was expensive to treat breast cancer, advising members of the public to prioritise screening to avert the exorbitant treatment cost associated with the disease.

Mrs. Gifty Safo Annan, an Oncology Nurse Specialist and Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Care for Humanity International, said it was important for government to demonstrate more commitment to fighting breast cancer by providing the necessary equipment to facilitate treatment.

She said the Northern Region did not have a radiotherapy centre, which made health workers vulnerable to fighting breast cancer cases.

She appealed to government and philanthropists to support in the fight to ensure that more women were protected against breast cancer in the country.

Madam Atika Abudu, a breast cancer survivor, also shared her experience with the disease and said screening and early medication were key to safeguarding the lives of women.

Out of the 61 women screened, 58 recorded negative, whilst three were detected with lumps in their breast.

39 out of the total number screened were over 40 years and advised to do mammogram for further examination.

Only 16 of them expressed interest in doing the breast mammogram, whilst the rest could not do the mammogram for financial constraints.

