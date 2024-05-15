Over 800 applicants challenged in the Volta region in seven days 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 15, GNA-The Volta Regional Directorate of Electoral Commission (EC) has recorded a total of 808 applicants, whose registration has been challenged, seven days into the national exercise.

They were alleged to be either minors or foreigners.

Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Regional Director of EC, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the registration centre on Tuesday.

He said a total of 14,888 new voters in the Region were registered within one week of the limited voter registration exercise.

He said apart from the initial two days’ glitches of dysfunctional kits and network challenges, all had been smooth.

The Director disclosed that all registration centres, including the mobile teams, had been equipped with generators and internet turbo routers to facilitate the exercise.

Festus Agbolosu, the New Patriotic Party’s agent at the centre, commended the Electoral Commission for the peaceful nature it had conducted the exercise so far.

He urged the qualified citizens to participate in the exercise to get the card so they could vote for the party come December 7.

He said the NPP party had done a lot for the country and should be given the opportunity to continue to transform the country.

In a related, some 1,706 new voters were captured in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region within the same period.

The number comprises 631 males and 1,075 females with 17 registrants having their applications challenged on the grounds of either being foreigners or minors.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the register centre on Tuesday to observe the exercise.

The Director said with the exception of the network difficulties they faced at the start of the exercise, the process had been smooth and without a hitch.

Nana Oduro advised all eligible persons to take advantage of the opportunity to obtain a voter card in order to participate in the next elections and any other electoral activities in the country.

Meanwhile, at the time GNA visited the centre, a significant number of students from some second-cycle institutions had flocked to the EC’s office to have their names added to the voter list.

Close to 100 students from OLA Senior High School and and Wallace Academy Senior High School were seen at the centre in queue waiting patiently to go through the process to acquire the voter card.

Their delighted expressions indicate that they were pleased to have turned 18 years old, which made them eligible to apply for a card that would allow them to vote in national elections.

After getting their cards, a few students, who spoke with the GNA, expressed happiness, describing the process as fast and smooth.

