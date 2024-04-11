Public urged to engage in regular medical check-ups 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (V/R), April 11, GNA – Madam Mary Deenu, a Matron at the Keta Municipal Hospital, Volta Region, has urged the public to prioritise their health by engaging in regular check-ups.

Regular check-ups could help identify signs of ill health for early diagnoses and treatment to save lives, she told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

Madam Deenu, also a Nurse Manager at the facility, said factors such as age, family health history, and lifestyle choices would influence how often one should undergo health examinations.

“Recommendations for one to attend health checks differ and are based on one’s medical provider, age, and medical condition. But all adults above 18 should have check-ups once every six months or a year due to the current conditions,” she stated.

The benefits include a reduction in the risk of getting sick, limited risk of complications, increased chance of treatment and cure, increased life expectancy and improved health generally.

“When you check regularly, the doctor will advise you about your medical history, family history of disease, diet, weight, how much exercise to do, among others,” she said.

