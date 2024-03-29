Devote yourselves to doing good – Apostle Dr Ansah appeals to Christians  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 29, GNA – Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has appealed to Christians to devote themselves to doing what is good.

He reiterated that good works flow naturally out of the heart of a redeemed Christian.

“We are children of God today because we trusted him as Saviour and are serving him as Lord in the fellowship of his Church,” Apostle Dr Ansah stated on Thursday in his Easter Message to Ghanaians, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“Our people must learn to devote themselves to doing what is good, in order that they may provide for daily necessities and not live unproductive lives,” he stated.

The Chairman noted that in the Bible, according to Apostle Paul, the Christian must not be eager to do what was good only but also devote himself and his life to doing what was good.

He said eagerness and devotion to doing what was good would be actualised when the Christian meditation was right and reflective of the character and actions of God.

Apostle Dr Ansah said in the Bible, Apostle Paul exhorted Christians, in the Epistle to the Philippians to think of true, noble, right and lovely things, among others.

Apostle Dr Ansah said since Christians were in the majority in the Ghanaian population when their thinking and meditations were right, their actions would be right and their impact in every facet of Ghanaian society would be good.

“We can then expect that the majority of the population of Ghana, which is Christian together with other members of the Ghanaian society, would help in no small way for peaceful elections to be organized in Ghana in December 2024. God then would be glorified,” the Chairman said

