Asantehene leads massive clean-up exercise in Kumasi 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, March 31, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Saturday led the people of Kumasi to undertake massive clean-up exercise in the metropolis.

Similar exercises were conducted in all the traditional areas of the Ashanti region.

The exercise is to help clean up all communities to usher in the 25th anniversary celebration of the ascension of Otumfuo Osei Tutu as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti regional Minister, Mr Sam Pyne, Mayor of Kumasi, Members of Parliament, traditional rulers, municipal chief executives, and other government officials joined the Asantehene to inspect the exercise.

Among the communities visited were Tafo, Bantama, Adum, Alabar and others.

There was massive participation by the people in the exercise, which was supported by the Zoomlion, which provided logistics for the exercise.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who was elated by the active participation of the people, commended the residents for showing up.

Business activities and commercial transportation services were suspended till 12 noon to allow for traders, drivers, businessmen and women and all residents, to participate in the exercise.

GNA

