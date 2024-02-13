NSS releases first batch of PIN codes for trained teachers

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA-The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the PIN codes for the first batch of 13,353 Ghanaian-trained teachers to be enrolled and deployed for this year’s mandatory national service.

A statement signed by Mr. Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, the Acting Director, Corporate Affairs, NSS, urged the teachers to visit the scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh, to follow the online enrollment procedure.

The statement said the teachers were expected to register for a fee of GHS 40.00 paid at any branch of the ADB to obtain access to the main enrollment platform.

It said enrollment would start on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, and end on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The statement urged all eligible teachers to ensure that they completed their online enrollment process themselves within the stipulated period.

GNA

