Tournament favourites Morocco kicked out of AFCON

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 31, GNA – Tournament favourites Morocco have been booted out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Africa on Tuesday, evening.

South Africa would now play Cape Verde on Saturday, February 3, at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro at the quarter-finals.

It was a game that saw both sides hold each other to the task and battled for supremacy but failed to produce goals in the first half.

On resumption, South Africa took the lead in the 57th minute when striker Evidence Makgopa connected to a pass inside the 18-yard box to hit the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Morocco came back strongly to equalize, with intense pressure on their opponents as well as the introduction of new legs.

This resulted in a penalty in the 83rd minute when a ball hit the hands of Teboho Mokoena in the South African 18-yard box, after a VAR review.

Achraf Hakimi stepped up to convert but he ended up hitting the ball against the crossbar and his effort went off the pitch.

Sofyan Amrabat was shown the exit after a challenge on a Mokoena as last man and was shown a second yellow, which was upgraded to a straight red after VAR review by referee Mahmood Ismail

South Africa took advantage of the numerical disadvantage and added the second goal to seal the game thanks to a wonderful free kick by Teboho Mokoena.

GNA

