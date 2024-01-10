Norsaac supports cook-a-thon with Gh¢5,000 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, Jan. 10, GNA – Norsaac, an NGO, has donated an amount of Gh¢5,000 in support of Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cook-a-thon.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, the Executive Director of Norsaac, who presented the cash amount to the Management of Failatu at the event’s grounds in Tamale, said the gesture was a responsibility to inspire Failatu and young women entrepreneurs, to take steps towards improving and exhibiting their capabilities.

He indicated that women empowerment was a thematic area of Norsaac, and it was their reason for showing interest in such socio-economic activities.

Mr Awal said Failatu’s move to break a Guinness World Record could help eliminate stereotype against women, adding that Norsaac encouraged similar ventures that proved the ability of women.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

