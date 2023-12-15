Assembly Elections: Vote for competent leaders, not gifts – NCCE Director

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Agona Swedru (C/R), Dec. 15, GNA – The Central Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Robert Ekow Ewur, has advised the electorate against using monetary and tribal considerations in choosing their representatives in Tuesday’s District Level Elections.

They should rather prioritse the development of their communities, and thus elect competent, selfless and patritiotic individuals.

“Do not allow yourselves to be influenced with money by any aspirant to vote for them or even foment trouble before, during, and after the elections,” he cautioned the youth.

“We must remember that receiving a small amount of money to cause violence against our brothers and sisters can send us to prison.”

Mr Ewur said these in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he supervised a quiz competition, organised by the Agona West Directorate of the NCCE for Basic Schools, in Agona Swedru.

District Level Elections will be held by the Electoral Commission, across the nation, on Tuesday, December 19, for Ghanaians to choose their representatives for their local government assemblies.

The quiz was held under the theme: “Thirty years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance”.

It was to sensitise the students on the tenets of Constitutional Democracy, Patriotism and Respect for Ghanaian values.

Mr Ewur maintained that assembly members must be focused, patient, and tolerant.

They should also have dynamic ideas and visionary leadership skills.

“Voters should,therefore, endeavour to elect persons with such qualities to be able to identify problems in their localities, resolve them, and represent them effectively at the assemblies,” he said.

In view of the low turnout recorded in the elections over the decades, he encouraged voters to exercise their franchise this time around because of the critical role of local government to sustainable development.

Mr Ewur advised the electorate that, irrespective of their religious, ethnic, and political backgrounds, they should uphold the principles of peace and cohesion towards sustaining national development.

“You have nothing to gain if you allow yourself to be used for counter-productive endeavours, instead of grooming yourself to become a patriotic citizen.

