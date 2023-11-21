Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue opens in Algeria

By Francis Ameyibor

Algiers (Algeria), Nov. 21, GNA – The Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue opened on Monday in Algiers, Algeria, and is expected to deepen the promotion of human rights and the effective administration of justice in Africa.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria has pledged the commitment of his government to continue to support the promotion of human rights on the African continent.

The Algerian President, whose speech was read by Mr. Nadr Larbaoui, Prime Minister of Algeria, called for global condemnation of violations of human rights, irrespective of the perpetrator or the victim.

He said the government of Algeria condemned the ongoing war in Gaza, where innocent women, children, and the vulnerable are being killed.

The Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue being organized by the African Court on Human and People’s Rights is being supported by the African Union, the European Union, GIZ, and the government of Algeria.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court, said in her opening remarks that the dialogue would revolve around key areas such as the role and significance of regional and international human rights jurisprudence in promoting justice and human rights in Africa.

Other issues to be discussed, the African Court President noted, included challenges faced by domestic courts in integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence and best practices and innovative approaches in applying regional and international human rights standards in domestic court proceedings.

Lady Justice Aboud said the dialogue would also focus on strengthening cooperation and collaboration between regional and domestic courts to enhance human rights protection and exploring areas of capacity building and professional development for judges and legal practitioners to enable them to apply international human rights jurisprudence.

She noted that the Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue was expected to enhance awareness and understanding among judges and legal practitioners regarding the importance of integrating regional and international human rights jurisprudence in domestic courts.

It will also strengthen the capacity and skills of participants in applying regional and international human rights standards in domestic court proceedings and identify challenges and practical solutions for integrating human rights jurisprudence in domestic courts, leading to improved human rights protection.

Lady Justice Aboud noted that at the end of the three-day dialogue, outcomes were expected to help strengthen collaboration and cooperation between regional and domestic courts, legal practitioners, and stakeholders in promoting justice and human rights in Africa.

The Sixth African Union Judicial Dialogue is on the general theme of “Promoting Human Rights in Africa: Challenges and Opportunities of Transposing Regional and International Human Rights Jurisprudence into National Jurisdictions”.

GNA

