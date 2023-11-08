A twist in career, a GNA profile on Medeama SC’s Jonathan Sowah

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA – Born on January 1,1999, Jonathan Sowah is Medeama SC’s leading striker in the 2023/24 season.

From being a beach soccer player to a top-notch footballer, Sowah was a well-known beach baller in Nungua, a coastal town in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

He became a house-hold name following how good he was anytime he had the ball on his feet, dancing through defenders with his skillful and breathtaking touches.

He was a leading striker in the Nungua Beach Soccer Team who most upcoming beach players looked up to.

During his early school days in Nima, the player showed interest in colts football, where he began training at Madina, a hub for grooming young footballers.

The 24-year-old kept his heads up hoping for his breakthrough even after moving to Kwahu Senior High in the Eastern Region, where he had his secondary education and still kept his eyes on achieving his goal.

In 2021, he was shortlisted in the Black Sharks squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Beach Soccer qualifiers, this time far away from his early days dream of being a world-class footballer.

Sowah could not participate in the qualifiers following an injury he picked, which led to a halt in his career.

After recovering from the injury, the Kwahu Senior High graduate needed to choose between beach soccer and football.

He found a new phase in his career after joining Division Two side, Danbort FC.

The prolific striker became the first player to score a quadruple of hattricks in a single campaign in the Greater Accra Zone Two League.

Following an impressive campaign, Premier League clubs started chasing for the signature of the young footballer.

He signed for Medeama SC in January this year after bagging 23 goals in all competitions for the Division Two side.

Sowah managed to register his first premier league goal in his debut game against Nsoatreman at the Akoon park on January 12,2023.

The 2022/23 league season was a breakthrough year for the forward who was key in Medeama’s title chase, finishing fifth on the top scorer’s chart with 12 goals.

His individual achievements and team effort helped the miners win its first premier league title after 46 years of hunger.

He went on to lead the Yellow and Mauves clinch the Super Cup title after scoring two goals in the sides 2-1 victory over Dreams FC.

Sowah’s outstanding performance for the Tarkwa-based side earned him a slot in Coach Chris Hughton’s squad for the 2023 AFCON preparations.

“When I had the call, I was so happy. After having that call, I started crying because this is a dream that I have been waiting and this is a dream that my mom, may her soul rest in peace has been crying for,” the striker said emotionally.

He featured in Ghana’s friendly encounter against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 12,2023.

The former Danbort FC goal-poacher made a memorable ten-minute substitution during the game.

His cutback in the dying minute of the game led to Ghana’s third goal against Liberia as he received resounding applause from the Ghanaian fans.

Sowah needed no much time to prove his worth in the team as he also received praises from the Black Stars Head Coach.

“I’m really impressed by the performance of Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah.

Especially Sowah, he lifted the team when he came on.”

In the 2023/24 league season, the Black Stars player already has three goals in six games for the Tarkwa-based side.

The 24-year-old is currently carrying Medeama SC on his shoulders to a historic feat in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League after helping them progress to the Group Stage.

The striker is confident of making an impact in the team’s journey in the continental party.

Sowah is hopeful his current form would earn him a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

