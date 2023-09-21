Prof. Naana consoles victims of the CMB-Abuja fire outbreak

Accra, Sept. 21 – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Candidate (NDC), has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims affected by the tragic fire outbreak in CMB-Abuja.



This followed a visit by Professor Opoku-Agyemang to the accident scene that occurred within the Korle Klottey Constituency last Saturday to assess the extent of damage and explore ways in which the NDC party could assist the victims.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the professor extended her sympathies to those who suffered in various degrees as a result of the devastating incident.

After an inspection of the devastated site, the former Education Minister expressed sympathies for the victims of the devastating fire outbreak, the statement said.

According to the statement, she expressed concern about the children who might have been traumatised by such a shocking development but was “thankful that at least no lives were lost, nor were injuries recorded.”

She also expressed shock over the the destruction of clothing, food items, household items, and many other basic necessities of life.

Ashe according to the statement, also consoled the victims and urged them not to despair, no matter their present pain and encouraged them to use the occasion to form even stronger bonds of friendship, and, build a better future for themselves and their families.

She assured the victims of her personal support and that of the entire NDC party, which she described as a family, by holding hands with them to restore order to the difficult situation.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC; Madam Abigail Elorm Mensah, NDC Deputy National Women’s Organiser; Madam Felicia M. Bortey, Greater Accra Regional Women Organiser; Ben Neequaye Kotey, Korle Klottey Constituency Chairman; Eugene Eshun-Elliot, Korle Klottey Constituency Secretary; Frederick Quansah, Assembly Member of the Area; and other constituency and branch executives of the NDC.

GNA

