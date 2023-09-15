India’s Manipur violence death toll reaches 175

NEW DELHI, Sept. 15 (Xinhua/GNA) – The death toll in the ongoing ethnic violence that shook India’s north-eastern state of Manipur, has risen to 175, officials said on Friday.

As per figures released by police in the state on Thursday evening, since May 3, when the violence broke out in the state, 175 people have been killed, 1,118 injured and 33 reported missing.

The number of weapons looted from the state armory since the beginning of the violence was 5,668.

so far, only 1,329 weapons have been recovered. Police also said government forces destroyed at least 360 illegal bunkers in the state.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3, when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status, designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

