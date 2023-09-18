Gomoa Central NPP inaugurates women’s wing

By James Esuon

Gomoa Mangoase (C/R), Sept. 18, GNA – The Women’s Wing of the Gomoa Central Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party has been inaugurated, with a call on members to unite and work as a team to help “break the eight” in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the members, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, MP for Gomoa Central, said it was possible for the party to “break the eight” in the December 7, 2024, election, but needed hard work and tenacity of purpose to achieve such an enviable record.

Mrs Quansah who is also the Deputy Interior Minister, said it was good enough for the party to stay in power to do more for the country.

She tasked the women wing of the party to go down the grassroots to preach the good policies and programmes initiated by the government to to expand its membership.

The Deputy Interior Minister said women were best managers both in the home and everywhere they found themselves.

She said the President Akufo-Addo was poised to create the enabling environment for all Ghanaians to enjoy quality life and appealed to the women’s wing to close their ranks and avoid disunity.

The MP declared her intention to contest again when the party opened nominations for parliamentary primaries for sitting MPs next December,2023.

Mrs Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, Central Regional Women’s Organizer of NPP urged the newly sworn in members of the wing to unite as one family to enable the party to win the 2024 elections.

She said the party stood a better chance to emerging victorious in the next elections, but it would not come on a silver platter, as it would be needful for the women wings in the Central region to work.

Mrs Diana Aubyn, Gomoa Central Women’s Organizer of the party said the inauguration of the wing was a wake call for the entire women in the constituency to intensify their campaigns to win more members including floating voters.

She called for love, peace and unity among the women without that it would be difficult for the party to win the elections.

