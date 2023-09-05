CITEG calls on NPP to address violation of electoral rules

Accra, Sept. 05, GNA – Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), a civil society organization, has requested the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national executives to address “unprofessional and unethical behaviour” during the party’s Super Delegates Elections in the Northern Region.

The group maintained that such incidents not only tarnished the party’s reputation but also undermined the country’s democratic principles.

In a statement signed by the President and Founder, Alex Kwaku Tetteh, the group said reports indicated that the voting code of conduct for the contest was violated during the super delegates elections in the Northern Region.

It also noted that there were reported incidents of violence against candidates’ agents.

“The alleged beatings, intimidation, and forced removal of candidates’ agents raise questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process in the Northern Region,” the statement said.

The group emphasized that the presence of police and Electoral officers should have ensured the proper conduct of the elections, but the reported events indicated a failure to uphold the rules.

“The allegations of bribery, both in cash and kind, further deteriorate the credibility of the electoral process. The practice of offering bribes not only distorts the true will of the voters but also fuels tensions and confusion.

“We are left to wonder whether the election results from the Northern Region can be considered genuine, given the circumstances that transpired,” the group stated.

CITEG said that every citizen deserved the right to participate in free and fair elections regardless of whether they are internal party elections or national general elections.

“If our self-control was lacking during the super delegates election, where the number of voters was quite limited, how can we effectively oversee the delegate election on November 4th, when approximately 208,342 voters are expected to take part?” the statement noted.

The group insisted that upholding the values of professionalism, ethics, and democracy was critical to the party’s integrity and the trust of the Ghanaian people.

CITEG urged the party leadership to adopt measures to prevent unprofessional and unethical behaviour and to ensure the electoral process was transparent and free of undue influence to restore faith in the NPP.

GNA

