Only 10 businesses in Volta registered with GIPC

Ho, Aug. 25, GNA – The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has said only 10 businesses in the Volta Region are working with the institution since its establishment.

Mr. Edward Ashong-Lartey, Director of Investor Services at the Centre said despite heavy activity in the fast-rising industrial region, the handful of businesses there partnering GIPC were from the agriculture, manufacturing and trading sectors, and was the need for more enterprises to sign up and help market the region.

The Investor Services Director was speaking at the launch of the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Ho, which has become the largest commercial event in the Region and an annual stage for promoting investment.

“Volta Region has lots of business opportunities. Agriculture alone had numerous opportunities, and all should come onboard,” Mr. Ashong-Lartey stated.

He said the GIPC had business development offices in the various regions including Volta, where it operates among others, an aftercare division to support existing businesses.

There is also a diaspora initiative to help Ghanaians living abroad establish businesses to support local economic development.

Mr Ashong-Lartey said businesses should therefore take advantage of the various programme and platforms, adding “GIPC is for Ghanaian business individuals”

He said the Region was being featured on its website and other platforms to help promote investment value and potential.

The sixth edition of the regional fair, the 2023 Volta Fair, is being organised by the AGI in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, and has the GIPC, the AfCFTA, and others including the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Exim Bank as partners.

The GIPC Director of Investor Services said the private sector played a critical role in economic growth, and that the fair deserved the needed support to promote the sector and sustain its contributions to employment creation.

He said the GIPC was therefore pleased to be again associated with the fair; one it had supported from the onset.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said the vision was to make Volta a production and exporting hub with the private sector at the centre, and that the fair provided “another opportunity to showcase the pride in the strong potentials in the Region.”

He entreated all to take advantage of the government’s efforts at creating an environment favourable for local economic development.

Indigenous companies from Togo, Kenya, Nigeria and India would be among 400 exhibitors participating in the Fair, with more than 4000 visitors expected during the two-week event.

It would be held at the Ho Sports Stadium from November 26 to December 10, 2023, on the theme “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Local Economic Development”.

Mr. Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the AGI in the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, was happy the private sector was leading the event.

He said the fair had become “a well-established multi sectorial trade and investment platform for the Region,” and would showcase, aside investment, the economic and cultural wealth of participating communities.

The AGI regional chairman promised an “exciting lineup of side events,” including several seminars and business forums such as an AfCFTA innovation contest, regional tours, and a roundtable meeting on the automative industry.

Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur, National Coordinator of the Ghana National AfCFTA Coordination Office, was present at the launch, and so was Mr. Eliphas Barine, the Kenya High Commissioner to Ghana, who was the guest of honour.

Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident representative of the UNDP, was special guest of honor who declared the launch, and said the Volta Region was best positioned to benefit from AfCFTA with its arable lands, industrial potential and youthful population.

