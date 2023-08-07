Environmental Health Officers stop drying of Tuozaafi flour on Kawukidi pavements

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA – Environmental Health Officers at the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly have stopped food vendors from drying flour meant for “Tuo Zaafi” on pavements along the Kanda Highway in Accra.

“Tuo Zaafi”, popularly known as “TZ” is a local delicacy from the northern part of Ghana.

It is prepared with corn flour that is thoroughly dried.

A month ago, Environmental Health Officers from the Assembly destroyed over 200 kilograms of contaminated corn flour meant for “TZ” dried on pavements along the Kanda Highway.

This followed alerts from the Food and Drugs Authority and publications by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Hamdawaiy Sheriff, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, told GNA that it took his office three different ‘operations’ to compel the vendors to stop the practice.

Mr Sheriff said after the destruction of the contaminated flour, the traders were invited and educated on best practices to keep the flour safe for public consumption.

On Monday, August 7, when the GNA visited the area where the traders used to dry the flour, it found that the place was deserted.

Meanwhile, some traders at the Nima Market, who sell the flour in large quantities, told the GNA that they got theirs from the northern part of the country because they had no space for drying in Accra.

GNA

