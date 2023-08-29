Aburi Girls: 2001 Year Group inducts new officers

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Aug 29, GNA – The 2001-year group of the Aburi Girls Old Girls’ Association (AOGA) has ushered into office its newly elected executive officers at an induction ceremony in Accra.

The occasion coincided with a thanksgiving and handing over event on Sunday, during which the members of the group expressed gratitude to God for a successful constitutional amendment and election process.

The event brought together representatives of the AOGA Global Executive Team and other year groups to celebrate the successes chalked.

Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, the Registrar, University of Professional Studies, and AOGA Global President, who inducted the executive into office, entreated the members to build on the good work by the previous executive body and maintain the growth and unity of the group.

She indicated that the commitment of the executive members extended beyond AOGA 2001 to the general wellbeing of the Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS) and the wider community of young girls.

Dr Anim-Wright, therefore, urged them to work with all key stakeholders to develop and implement initiatives that would support the growth of the school.

“You must be guided by collaboration, gratitude, determination, transparency and humility,” she said.

The Reverend Abena Boamah Asare, President, Ladies of Substance International Network, and an old student of the school, exhorted the executive members and urged them to be committed to the cause of the Association, support each other, and eschew the habit of only reaching out to the group in times of need.

Ms Afua Frempong, the new President, in her acceptance remarks, pledged her commitment and allegiance to the 2001-year group, the Global Association, and Aburi Girls SHS.

She indicated her commitment to growing the membership of the Association, building unity, and a stronger bond of sisterhood.

She pledged to partner closely with her Executive team, all key stakeholders, and the school authorities to develop initiatives, projects, and activities that would positively impact the well-being of members and the school.

The event served as a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs within the group and a time to strengthen the bonds of friendship and reconnect.

