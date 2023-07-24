Stakeholders urged to help promote cultural education in schools

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Antoakrom (Ash), July 24, GNA – Stakeholders in education have been urged to support the promotion of cultural festivals in basic schools to help inculcate into children the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Nana Osei Asare Tweneboa, Amansie West District Director of Sports and Culture of the Ghana Education Service, (GES), who made the call, said the introduction of cultural festivals in the education curriculum was to help boost the children’s appreciation of the country’s culture and traditions.

There was, therefore, the need for all stakeholders, especially parents, guardians and teachers to help in strengthening it to help the youth accept and imbibe in them the country’s rich culture.

Nana Asare Tweneboa was speaking at the annual cultural week festival organized by the Antoakrom circuit of the GES at Antoakrom.

He said the cultural identity of the people was very important and there was the need to revamp it at the basic school level for the younger generation to appreciate and accept it to be part of them wherever they may find themselves in the future.

Nana Asare Tweneboa, who is also the Benkumhene of Pakyi Number two in the district, pointed out that the promotion of culture would also help boost the country’s economy through the acceptance and purchase of made in Ghana cultural products.

Nana Opia Mensah, Chief of Manso Nsiana, said the promotion of the Ghanaian culture could help reduce teenage pregnancies and other anti-social and deviant activities of the youth.

He called on the youth to accept the country’s cultural heritage and be always proud of their culture and traditions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

