Moscow, June 14, (dpa/GNA) – Contrary to earlier statements, the cousin of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is not missing. He is alive and unharmed.

Adam Delimkhanov is “not even injured,” Kadyrov wrote on Wednesday on his Telegram channel. Kadyrov added that he had fuelled the rumours about Delimkhanov’s disappearance, primarily to trick Ukrainian media.

Hours earlier, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov wrote that Kadyrov had instructed him to find Delimkhanov “by any means,” even the withdrawal of all of the Chechen army Akhmat’s units around the village of Maryinka in Donetsk.

Kadyrov’s fighters, who are notorious for their particular brutality, have most recently been moved to Marjinka. Russian troops have been trying to conquer the destroyed small town west of Donetsk for months.

GNA

