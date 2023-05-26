Powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Tokyo

Tokyo, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – A strong earthquake has shaken the greater area of the Japanese capital Tokyo, but there was no danger of a tsunami, according to Japanese television station NHK.

Friday’s quake occurred shortly after 7 pm (1000 GMT) at a magnitude of 6.2, shaking buildings throughout the metropolitan area.

There were no initial reports of casualties or damage.

The centre of the tremor was off the coast of Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture of Chiba at a depth of 50 kilometres.

Japan is one of the countries affected most often by earthquakes worldwide.

GNA

