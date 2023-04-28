Fishers now travel far before getting catches – CMM

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 28, GNA – The Centre for Coastal Management (CMM) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has discovered that artisanal fishermen must now travel long distances at sea before catching fish.

Dr. Isaac Okyere, Academic Coordinator for CMM, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the side-lines of a forum in Tema by stating that the fishermen have to travel more than twice as far as they used to before landing a catch.

He ascribed this to the country’s declining fish population, stating that Ghana reported a total fish capture volume of 343,800 metric tonnes in 2014, compared to the reduced amount of 309,320 metric tonnes documented for 2019.

According to Ghanaian vessels catch data, fisherman caught 254,200 metric tons in 2014, accounting for 73.93 percent of the country’s catch, utilising 9,951 total canoes, which included both motorised and non-motorised canoes.

Giving more information on fish captures, he stated that in 2019, the overall number of canoes grew to approximately 14,275, with the volume catch decreasing to 170,149 metric tonnes at a 55.01 percentage.

Dr. Okyere revealed that in 2014, 403 semi-industrial vessels caught 6,100 metric tonnes of fish, but in 2019, the vessels reduced to 224, catching 11,353 metric tonnes.

He added that the 107 trawlers documented in 2014 caught 18,500 metric tonnes of fish, compared to the 74 trawlers catching 37,507 metric tonnes of fish in the 2019 data.

He said in 2014, tuna vessels comprised of 20 bait and 11 purse seine landed a catch volume of 65,000, compared to 90,311 landed by 30 tuna vessels comprised of 14 bait and 16 purse seine.

He revealed that the country’s stock of Sardinella, also known as herrings and used to be the backbone of Ghana’s artisanal fishing (canoe fishing), was in jeopardy due to poor landings reported in 2019.

He added that tiny pelagic stocks were severely overfished, and that Ghana’s fish resource was in desperate need of rejuvenation.

