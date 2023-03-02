

By Simon Asare



Accra, March 2, GNA – Ghanaian rapper Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta, says the Kumerican music movement is not dead, as has been perceived, with many of the artistes still making waves.



The Kumerican sub-genre, which emerged in 2020, has been quiet over the past few months, with many music enthusiasts claiming that the movement was dead.



But King Paluta, who was one of the breakout stars of the Kumerica movement, has said that the movement was still alive, but not getting the publicity and attention it received back then.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, King Paluta said: “When something new comes, the attention on that thing was very high, but it gets to a point where it comes down.



“The Kumerican movement has become normalised in the system because the hype can’t always be at the top; I don’t think it is dead because we, the artistes who emerged from the Kumerica movement, are still making waves,” he said.



When asked about the progress of his latest hit single, “Yahitte,” featuring Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika, and Andy Dosty, King Paulta said he was overwhelmed with the feedback it had received.



“Ever since I dropped ‘Yahetti,’ I have been in the charts, and I feel like this is the flavour they want from me. I’ll keep doing the rap but would do more of the singing.



“It is incredible, but I don’t think it is surprising; I predicted this song would go viral before I released it, and I am grateful to the fans who have supported me over the past years,” he said.

