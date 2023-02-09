Techiman Municipal Assembly to develop comprehensive drainage system to address flooding   

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman, (B/E), Feb. 9, GNA – Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), says the Assembly is developing a comprehensive drainage system in Techiman Township to tackle perennial flooding in the Township.

He said the Municipality was a beneficiary of the World Bank’s funded Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, saying very soon the municipality would witness well improved drainage systems.

Mr Gyarko added that the municipality was also designing a well-structured development plan under the programme, indicating that the assembly had targeted and was improving access roads as well.

Some of the beneficiary roads include Abuoso community roads, Ahenebronuso Nana Anena market area roads, Twimia-Kuase as well as the Twimia-Nkwanta roads.

Mr Gyarko expressed worry that perennial flooding had become an annual ritual in the municipality, submerging houses and causing extensive damage to properties, partly due to poor drainage systems.

He, therefore, advised the people to refrain from putting up structures and residential accommodation on waterways, and urged those who already stayed in flood prone areas to relocate to protect themselves and their properties.

Mr Gyarko said the assembly was working closely with the National Disaster Management Organisation and the Ghana National Fire Service as well as the Environmental Protection Agency to see the possibilities of ending flooding in the municipality.

GNA

