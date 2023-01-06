Vacancy Announcement

Stringers

Ghana News Agency, a state-owned media organization, invites applications from qualified persons to be engaged as Stringers across the country.

Qualification & Experience

A first Degree or Diploma in Journalism, Communication Studies or other relevant tertiary education qualification from a recognised institution, with not less than one year of relevant experience.

Should have practised Journalism for at least two years

Completed National Service

Applicants should demonstrate commitment to maintaining high professional standards and ethical behaviour.

Ability to generate video and audio news reports is an added advantage.

Should be active on social media

All application letters and supporting documents should be addressed to the

Director of Administration

Ghana News Agency

P.O. Box 2118

Accra

Or

Send to email: [email protected]

Subject of Email should be “Stringer” plus your preferred location.

For example, “Stringer for Kumasi”, “Stringer for Tema”, “Stringer for Akatsi”, “Stringer for Cape Coast”, “Stringer for Kasoa”, “Stringer for Takoradi” etc.

Closing Date: February 28, 2023