Vacancy Announcement

GHANA NEWS AGENCY

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified, result-driven, competent, and dynamic professionals to fill various vacant positions. The available positions are Editor, Chief Reporter, Administrative Officer, Accountant, Marketing Officer, Stores Supervisor, Chief Driver, and Security Officer. All positions are based at the Head Office.

Position:​ Chief Reporter

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Works to oral and written instructions and to established procedures.

Covers and reports general news events; conducts interviews and investigations for the writing of special reports in the national interest.

Pitches ideas to editors for follow-up stories.

Research background of stories for comprehensive and accurate news features and special reports.

Arranges interviews with sources for well-researched and investigative stories, news features and documentaries.

Establishes and maintains relationships with individuals who are credible sources of information in the interest of the nation.

Reports on assigned beats, such as Law and Order, Peace and Security, Science and Environment, Agriculture and Parliament on daily basis.

Generates and develops video, online and social media content.

Does live reports from the scene and undertakes special field and investigative assignments.

Rewrites stories of reporters to meet house style and to fit time and space requirements.

Investigates and reports breaking news, such as disasters, crimes, or human-interest stories.

Performs any other tasks assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or Communications with seven (7) years working experience as a Journalist.

Must be a member of a professional association, such as the Ghana Journalists Association.

Demonstrate ability to generate and develop story ideas.

Excellent oral and written communications skills in English and understand at least one Ghanaian Language.

Good understanding of current affairs and capacity to analyze political, economic, and social issues.

Demonstrate ability to edit scripts and news stories.

Must have presence on social media.

Strong experience in and understanding of new media, as well as traditional and digital media in Africa.

Should be able to undertake standup interviews.

Experience in audio and/or video production.

Strong knowledge and commitment to upholding ethical and professional standards.

Passion for generating and writing interesting and relevant stories.

Critical thinker, analytical and problem-solving skills

Great interpersonal skills and team player

Ability to work under pressure and good time management skills.

Position: Editor

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Develops story or content ideas, considering the Agency’s mandate and the public interest.

Plans and processes the information in line with the Agency’s style, editorial policy, and publishing requirements.

Conducts interviews, investigates, and makes follow ups on events to produce truthful, fair, and accurate news reports.

Covers assignments and write stories and feature articles in a clear and concise form for publication.

Ensures subscribers receive timely, relevant, high-quality content and stories in the public interest.

Does live reports from scene and undertakes specialized field and project assignments.

Research background of stories and produce comprehensive and accurate information for news features, documentaries and special reports.

Establishes and maintains relationships with individuals who are credible sources of information to keep the flow of news in the national interest.

Investigates breaking news, such as disasters, crimes, or human-interest stories.

Edits news stories, checks facts and legal breaches, names, and titles of newsmakers to ascertain authenticity to ensure high quality news reports and feature articles that conform to GNA’s house style, vision, and mission.

Rewrites stories by reporters when necessary to meet editorial and professional standards.

Plans daily assignments for reporters.

Briefs reporters before sending them out on assignments.

Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or Communications with at least ten years working experience as a Journalist.

Demonstrate ability to generate and develop story ideas.

Excellent oral and written communications skills in English and must understand at least one Ghanaian Language.

Good understanding of current affairs and capacity to engage in analysis of political, economic and social issues.

Must have social media presence.

Should be able to undertake standup interviews.

Demonstrate ability to edit scripts and news stories.

Experience in audio and/video or documentary production

Strong knowledge and commitment to upholding ethical and professional standards.

Passion for generating and writing interesting and relevant stories.

Critical thinker, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Great interpersonal skills and team player.

Ability to work under pressure and good time management skills.

Position: Administrative Officer

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Implements Human Resource policies, systems and procedures, work plan in line with approved rules and regulations.

Assists in the preparation of leave rosters of the various Departments.

Monitors the actual Head Count of employees and prepare monthly manning reports for review and update the manning register.

Coordinates and provides the necessary input during recruitment processes (e.g., shortlist of applicants, arrangement of logistics, etc.) in accordance with approved HR policies and procedures.

Supervises and coordinates orientation programmes for newly employed Staff.

Liaises with Departments to ensure that the placement, orientation and probationary period of new employees are strictly adhered to.

Participates in conducting Staff Performance Appraisals.

Monitors all contracts and temporary engagements with consultants in line with approved HR policies, procedures and related labour regulations.

Processes employees’ actions including reimbursable of claims (e.g. leave, sick offs, medical, advances/loans, etc.) for approval in line with established policy guidelines.

Handles and/or responds to HR operational enquiries from employees within prescribed limits of authority.

Maintains and updates Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) in accordance with directives.

Responsible for the maintenance and update of employee records and files.

Conducts training needs analysis and coordinate/support the administration and management of training programmes.

Monitors and reports on the activities of training providers and institutions.

Provides support in the implementation of the Performance Management System of the Company.

Monitors the activities of the administrative and other outsourced staff within the Company to ensure compliance with approved policies and guidelines.

Provides support in the planning and organizing staff durbars and other staff welfare activities.

Prepares monthly/periodic HR Reports relating to job function.

Performs any other duty(s) assigned by Superior Officer.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE

1st Degree, preferably BBA/BSc. Administration or Human Resource from a recognized university or its equivalent, with at least five (5) years work experience in responsible human resource or administrative duties.

Good knowledge and understanding of Labour Laws and regulations.

In-depth knowledge and understanding in the implementation of HR Policies and Procedures.

Good knowledge and understanding of the HR Management Systems.

Good planning and organizing skills.

Excellent communication, presentation and report writing skills.

Ability to maintain professional relationships with internal and external stakeholders and work effectively with all categories of employees.

Ability to meet deadlines and execute projects.

Good decision making and analytical skills.

Good knowledge in the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Internet and other HR software and tools.

Supervisory and interpersonal skills in a term setting.

Position: Marketing Officer

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Implements approved policies, standard operating procedures (SOPs), work plan and other support systems to manage the Business Development & Marketing Department.

Implements approved marketing and sales initiatives/plans to market and sell the Company’s products and services to meet the requirements/expectations of Clients as well as develop new business relationships.

Assists in the preparation of adverts designs and media concepts for clients.

Ensures the prompt payment of placed advertisements and fast delivery of contracts.

Solicits advertisement service for the Agency.

Collaborates with the Finance Department in collecting debts from advertising and subscription clients.

Liaises with the Finance Department in the monitoring of rent proceeds.

Keeps and updates records on the advertising and subscription business.

Provides input in formulating new product and service from inception to respective launch to meet growing and changing customer needs.

Coordinates and monitors sales activities to improve and optimize revenue growth, expand business, and improve sales productivity.

Monitor and identify areas of concern for marketing/sales and propose corrective actions to address concerns and maximize profitability.

Maintains and updates data on sales activities and clientele for easy accessibility and retrieval of information.

Maintains a network of contacts that will support the operations of the Business Development & Marketing Team.

Prepares monthly and periodic reports on all sales and marketing activities.

Performs any other duty(s) assigned by Superior Officer.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Sales, Project Management, or related field.

Five (5) years relevant working experience in related role.

In-depth working knowledge and experience in sales/marketing operations.

Good knowledge of distribution channels available and how these can be leveraged.

Proven planning and organizing skills.

Excellent marketing and sales and customer service focus.

Good knowledge/understanding of sales delivery benchmarks and standards.

Strong negotiation, networking and influencing skills.

Good knowledge/understanding of market segmentation, value propositions and customer profiles.

Good knowledge and understanding of project management and administration.

Ability to work under pressure in a target driven environment.

Ability to maintain professional relationships relevant to the development of business potential partnerships.

Knowledge in the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and business development software/tools.

Position: Accountant

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares Statement of Accounts to Adverts Clients.

Receives, keeps custody, and effects payment from the consolidated and other public funds.

Initiates the preparation of monthly and annual financial reports.

Implements approved accounting/financial policies, standard operating procedures (SOPs), guidelines and work plan to achieve targeted objectives of the Agency.

Identifies control risk measures in financial transactions/procedures and propose improvements to Assistant Manager for implementation.

Vets payment vouchers, invoices, etc. and process through the General Ledger for approval and payment.

Reconciles balance sheet items and/or General Ledger for review by Manager.

Responsible for the maintenance and update of data/records in approved Accounting Software for all payment vouchers and journals.

Maintains and updates records of all accounting transactions with all accounts.

Prepares variance analysis of revenue and expenditure against budget and report on any deviations for corrective action.

Maintains and updates effective Fixed Assets Register for the institution.

Collates budget inputs from all Departments for the preparation of the institution’s annual budget.

Process for payment employees’ benefits entitlements in line with approved conditions of service.

Responsible for processing monthly payroll for all Staff for approval and payments.

Reviews monthly payroll reports to identify any inconsistencies for redress.

Leads in the preparation of monthly bank reconciliation statements.

Liaise with approved Banks and Third Parties to ensure prompt resolution of issues relating to financial transactions.

Prepares SSNIT, VAT and PAYE returns for payment to Statutory Institutions.

Participates and provides input in annual audit activities.

Provides support in the preparation of monthly/quarterly financial reports (i.e., Income Statements, Balance Sheet, etc.) and prepare any other report relating to job function.

Performs any other duty(s) assigned by Supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field with six (6) years working experience.

Good knowledge and understanding in the use of accounting and auditing methodologies and tools.

Good knowledge/understanding of tax laws and related regulations.

Good working knowledge and experience in preparing cash forecasts and cash flow analysis.

Ability to create solutions to new financial challenges.

Good financial knowledge, including investment planning, asset allocation.

Good knowledge/understanding of investment portfolio management.

Ability to maintain professional relationships with internal and external stakeholders and work with all categories of employees.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Good planning and organizing skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and execute projects.

Good decision making based on thorough analysis.

Good knowledge of accounting software/tools, Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and internet.

Supervisory and interpersonal skills in a “team” setting

Position: Stores Supervisor

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure optimal stock availability in stores for user departments.

Ensure proper and timely acquisition of stocks and supplies.

Ensure replacement is done in real time and facilitate the acquisition.

Issuance of stocks to various user departments per approved policies.

Ensure all invoices are timely compiled and data entry done before forwarding the documents to Accounts.

Filing of all important documents in main store.

Reconciliation of stock both physically and in the system daily.

Take Annual Stocks and prepare Stock Sheet.

Ensure that store items are properly arranged and labeled in the Stores.

Record receipts and issue in the Bin Cards and sign them.

Generate various reports and reconciliations and submit to concerned users.

Take action for disposal of expired stock as per approved procedure.

Attend audit by the External Auditors.

Perform any other duties assigned by Superior Officers.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent with five (5) years’ work experience.

Bachelor’s degree holder (Logistics & Supply Chain Management) or relevant degree with four (4) years work experience.

Member of a professional body (CIPS)

Ability to maintain professional relationships with internal and external stakeholders and work with all categories of employees.

Good planning and organizing skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and execute projects.

Good decision making based on thorough analysis.

Accuracy and attention to details

Organizing and prioritizing schedules

Confidentiality and Proper judgement

Vendor relationship skills

Information management skills

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

Professional integrity

Good knowledge of accounting software/tools, Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and internet.

Position: Chief Driver

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Drive Management/staff to and from work including other official assignments.

Drive assigned vehicles to perform official assignments to support the Company’s operations.

Report defects and faults on assigned vehicles for repairs/servicing.

Provide support in vehicle accidents investigations as appropriate.

Initiate action for the renewal of insurance and road worthiness of assigned vehicles.

Maintain assigned vehicles as appropriate.

Observe all rules and regulations with respect to the operations of assigned vehicle(s).

Prepare/give oral reports relating to job function.

Perform any other duty(s) assigned by Superior Officers.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Must be a Professional Driver with a Professional Driving License with at least five (5) years working experience. Additionally, must possess at least HND Auto Mechanic Certificate

SHS or certificate in technical training e.g. NVTI Driver Mechanic Grade I (proficiency) plus a valid Professional Driving License.

Good knowledge and understanding of routine vehicle maintenance and servicing procedures.

Knowledge/understanding of DVLA, Insurance, Road Safety and other regulatory requirements.

Close attention to details.

Good communication skills (oral and written).

Good interpersonal skills.

Physically and mentally fit.

Basic computer skills.

Position: Security Officer

Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for keeping order in the Agency’s premises.

Inspect load of in-coming and out-going vehicles.

Keeps unauthorized persons away from the premises.

Protect property and staff by maintaining a safe and secure environment.

Observe for signs of crime or disorder and investigate disturbances.

Apprehend criminals and evict violators.

Take accurate notes of unusual occurrences.

Report in detail any suspicious incidents.

Patrol randomly or regularly building and perimeter.

Monitor and control access at building entrances and vehicle gates.

Watch alarm systems or video cameras and operate detecting/emergency equipment.

Performs any other duties that may be assigned by Supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Proven work experience as a Security Guard or relevant position for at least three (3) years.

Should possess at least a Senior High School Certificate/Diploma.

Ability to operate detecting systems and emergency equipment.

Excellent knowledge of public safety and security procedures/protocols.

Surveillance skills and detail orientation.

Good understanding of guidelines for area security and public safety.

Some experience with report writing.

Outstanding surveillance and observation skills

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Integrity and professionalism

Mode of Application

Interested and qualified applicants should send their application cover letter stating the position with a comprehensive curriculum vitae including supporting documents (Educational Certificates, National Service Certificate etc) to the

Director of Administration

Ghana News Agency

P.O Box 2118

Accra

Important Note

Prospective Applicants applying for (Editor, Chief Reporter, Accountant, Stores Supervisor, Marketing Officer, and Administrative Officer) positions must as part of the application submit a Statement of Purpose (Number of words 500 words, font style – Times New Roman, font size –12 and lining spacing should be 1.5), indicating their strength, achievements, attitude and why they should be considered for the role.

Or

Send application to [email protected] indicating the applied Position as the SUBJECT and attach relevant documents (Educational Certificates, National Service Certificate etc).

NB

Kindly note that closing date for submission of all Application is the 24th February,2023. Applicants should note that only shortlisted persons will be invited to interview for selection.